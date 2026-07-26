Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $55.49 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,296 shares of the bank's stock after selling 123,177 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Regions Financial worth $55,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Regions Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regions Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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