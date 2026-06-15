Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,638 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,694 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $50,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,135 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,768 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $157.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.32.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $136.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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