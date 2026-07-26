Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,980 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 140.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GD stock opened at $386.51 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $306.03 and a 12-month high of $388.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.19 and a 200-day moving average of $351.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. General Dynamics's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

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General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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