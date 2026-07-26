Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after purchasing an additional 637,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,959,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,988,491,000 after buying an additional 480,223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,738,756,000 after buying an additional 946,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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