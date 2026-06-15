Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 35,254 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,254 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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