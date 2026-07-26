Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 243,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,942,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of BJ's Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,765,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock worth $473,941,000 after buying an additional 1,028,779 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,192,000 after buying an additional 809,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,514,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,513,000 after buying an additional 737,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $92.85 on Friday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $110.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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