Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 63,247 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.45% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $35,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $107,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,324.49. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,250 shares of company stock worth $6,299,746. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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