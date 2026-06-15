Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,483 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,185 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 622.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.35.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $144.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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