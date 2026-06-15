Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 14,290 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,719 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $468.80 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company's 50-day moving average is $479.14 and its 200 day moving average is $527.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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