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Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 17,728 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
CommVault Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,866 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 17,728 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.48% of CommVault Systems worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $479,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,620,485.70. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CommVault Systems from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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