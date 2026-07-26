Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 268,827 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,014 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 268,827 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Donaldson worth $52,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donaldson alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Get Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DCI opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $112.84. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Donaldson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donaldson wasn't on the list.

While Donaldson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here