Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 302,834 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,192 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 302,834 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $125,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Arista Networks by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,664,154.64. This represents a 66.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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