Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 42,021 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,774 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 42,021 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $272.37 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $262.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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