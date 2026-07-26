Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,953 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,772 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $35,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $124,384,000 after purchasing an additional 152,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HII opened at $287.55 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.45 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $374.00.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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