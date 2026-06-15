Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,252 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 18,885 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after acquiring an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amphenol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $153.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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