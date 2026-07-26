Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $420.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company's 50-day moving average price is $408.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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