EPR Properties $EPR Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 88,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.39% of EPR Properties worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,446.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,560 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $375,120 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

See Also

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