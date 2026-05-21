EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 34,922 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of EPR Properties worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in EPR Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 222,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 6,633 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $383,586.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $380,868.38. This trade represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 115.17%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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