Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Acquired by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,648 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 13.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.66% of Equinix worth $634,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 266.7% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Weiss Ratings lowered Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $1,034.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,056.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $991.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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