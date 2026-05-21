Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Equinix were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,169,400. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,800. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price target on Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,065.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,033.25 and a 200-day moving average of $892.67. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here