Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 0.1% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.11% of Equinix worth $109,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,833,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 10,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,043,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,235,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $946,724,000 after acquiring an additional 117,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,084.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $987.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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