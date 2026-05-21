Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 36,286 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 6.7% of Aew Capital Management L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $92,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,800. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,065.06 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,033.25 and a 200-day moving average of $892.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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