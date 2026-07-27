Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $838,798,000 after purchasing an additional 252,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 709.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $219,342,000 after purchasing an additional 250,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,153.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,084.24 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $987.85.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

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