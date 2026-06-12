Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 408.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after acquiring an additional 716,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $838,798,000 after acquiring an additional 252,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Up 0.5%

EQIX stock opened at $1,043.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,065.03 and its 200 day moving average is $922.66. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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