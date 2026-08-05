Equinor ASA $EQNR Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,132 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,966,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company's stock worth $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,611 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $16,217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 880,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 518,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,250,933 shares of the company's stock worth $218,600,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $43.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Equinor ASA's payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Zacks Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinor ASA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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