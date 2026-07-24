Equinor ASA $EQNR Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,547 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,509 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,794.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Equinor ASA's payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equinor ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research cut Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinor reported robust Q2 results, with adjusted operating income of $11.48 billion and net operating income of $12.99 billion, helped by higher oil and gas prices and stronger trading conditions. Equinor second quarter 2026 results

Equinor reported robust Q2 results, with adjusted operating income of $11.48 billion and net operating income of $12.99 billion, helped by higher oil and gas prices and stronger trading conditions. Positive Sentiment: The company increased shareholder returns by launching the third tranche of its 2026 share buyback program and reaffirming a $0.39 quarterly cash dividend, reinforcing a stronger capital-return story. Equinor to commence third tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme

The company increased shareholder returns by launching the third tranche of its 2026 share buyback program and reaffirming a $0.39 quarterly cash dividend, reinforcing a stronger capital-return story. Positive Sentiment: Management said Europe may fall short of its gas storage target, a sign that the gas market could stay tight and supportive of pricing for major producers like Equinor. Reuters article on Europe gas storage target

Management said Europe may fall short of its gas storage target, a sign that the gas market could stay tight and supportive of pricing for major producers like Equinor. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor from “underperform” to “sector perform,” which is a modestly better stance but does not signal a strong bullish call. Finviz upgrade mention

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor from “underperform” to “sector perform,” which is a modestly better stance but does not signal a strong bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts highlighted that the stock’s valuation now looks closer to fair value after its recent run, suggesting upside may be more limited from here despite the solid quarter. Seeking Alpha downgrade article

Several analysts highlighted that the stock’s valuation now looks closer to fair value after its recent run, suggesting upside may be more limited from here despite the solid quarter. Negative Sentiment: Equinor missed EPS expectations slightly, reporting $1.33 versus the $1.38 consensus, which could cap enthusiasm for the stock. MarketBeat earnings report

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

Further Reading

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