Equitable Trust Co. Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in SEA were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SEA

In other news, insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $125,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,563,612. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $2,088,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,205,000. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,514 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,609. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report).

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