Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 282,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.20% of Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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