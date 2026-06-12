Equity Investment Corp Has $79.21 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.50% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $79,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 485.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.0%

JLL stock opened at $298.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.14 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

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