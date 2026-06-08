Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 208,306 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,054 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 208,306 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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