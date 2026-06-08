Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 231,960 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 231,960 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.7% of Erste Asset Management GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $201,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $303.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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