Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 63,984 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 272.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,503 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in NIKE were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 162,931 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 117,630 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,212,497 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $77,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 92,941 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded NIKE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

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