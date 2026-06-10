Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $2.86 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,205 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,379,386 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,861,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,991,000 after buying an additional 123,648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 4,949,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,790,000 after buying an additional 718,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,542,000 after buying an additional 110,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 553.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,685,000 after buying an additional 3,145,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE BBWI opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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