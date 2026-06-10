Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 259.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in ATI were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 378.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $189.70.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

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About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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