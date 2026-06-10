Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 39,360 General Motors Company $GM

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,360 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM said it will offer some U.S. EV owners the ability to send power back to the electric grid, a vehicle-to-grid feature that could create a new energy-related service opportunity for the company. Reuters article

GM said it will offer some U.S. EV owners the ability to send power back to the electric grid, a vehicle-to-grid feature that could create a new energy-related service opportunity for the company. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding its energy business with plans to develop sodium-ion battery cells and sell storage systems for utilities, data centers, and the grid, positioning GM to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI infrastructure. CNBC article

The company is expanding its energy business with plans to develop sodium-ion battery cells and sell storage systems for utilities, data centers, and the grid, positioning GM to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GM also announced a partnership with Peak Energy to scale next-generation sodium-ion battery technology for grid storage, which could strengthen its position in stationary energy storage. Yahoo Finance article

GM also announced a partnership with Peak Energy to scale next-generation sodium-ion battery technology for grid storage, which could strengthen its position in stationary energy storage. Positive Sentiment: GM rolled out a phone app feature and “Energy Pass” tools to simplify EV charging and broaden access to charging networks, making EV ownership more convenient and potentially supporting adoption. Free Press article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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