Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,500 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 29.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company's stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 107.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Krystal Biotech from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $312.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $285.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.77. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.99 and a twelve month high of $320.32.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report).

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