Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Shares Acquired by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,473 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,051 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Establishment Labs worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company's stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 438,206 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,669,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,050,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 430,160 shares of the company's stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 200,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,492 shares of the company's stock worth $80,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 0.2%

Establishment Labs stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at $69,952,351.68. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $13,225,275. 9.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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