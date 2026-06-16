Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Shares Bought by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 163.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,366 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Establishment Labs worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,543 shares of the company's stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,299 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 274,287 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 155,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Establishment Labs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,854,538. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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