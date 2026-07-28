Estate Counselors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $711.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $841.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $730.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at $58,144,206.45. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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