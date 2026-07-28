Estate Counselors LLC Sells 18,087 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Western Digital by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total value of $396,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,813.56. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,666. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $450.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Western Digital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $497.92 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $799.87. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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