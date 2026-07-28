Estate Counselors LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Charter Communications Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.55 and a 52 week high of $309.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Freedom Capital raised Charter Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $230.62.

View Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 18,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,674,308.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,057.92. This trade represents a 82.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charter reported quarterly EPS of $10.66, exceeding the $9.98 consensus estimate, while revenue of $13.53 billion was broadly in line with expectations. The earnings beat and robust cash generation may be supporting investor interest despite a 1.7% year-over-year revenue decline.

Charter reported quarterly EPS of $10.66, exceeding the $9.98 consensus estimate, while revenue of $13.53 billion was broadly in line with expectations. The earnings beat and robust cash generation may be supporting investor interest despite a 1.7% year-over-year revenue decline. Positive Sentiment: Charter unveiled a nearly $20 billion debt exchange and new bond plan. The initiative could help manage maturities and improve financial flexibility, an important consideration for a highly leveraged company. Charter Unveils Nearly $20 Billion Debt Exchange and New Bond Plan

Charter unveiled a nearly $20 billion debt exchange and new bond plan. The initiative could help manage maturities and improve financial flexibility, an important consideration for a highly leveraged company. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment view argues that CHTR is priced at a distressed valuation, with substantial free cash flow, mobile-subscriber growth, network modernization and share repurchases potentially supporting long-term returns and deleveraging. Charter Communications: Keep Adding On The Way Down

A bullish investment view argues that CHTR is priced at a distressed valuation, with substantial free cash flow, mobile-subscriber growth, network modernization and share repurchases potentially supporting long-term returns and deleveraging. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen maintained a “buy” rating while lowering its price target to $380 from $413, implying substantial potential upside based on the reference price. TD Cowen price-target report

TD Cowen maintained a “buy” rating while lowering its price target to $380 from $413, implying substantial potential upside based on the reference price. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity included 8,909 put contracts, about 10% above typical volume. This signals increased hedging or bearish speculation but does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Unusual options activity included 8,909 put contracts, about 10% above typical volume. This signals increased hedging or bearish speculation but does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Charter’s ability to stabilize its broadband customer base remains a key near-term question as investors assess customer losses, pricing and competition from fiber providers. Can Charter Communications Steady Its Broadband Base?

Charter’s ability to stabilize its broadband customer base remains a key near-term question as investors assess customer losses, pricing and competition from fiber providers. Negative Sentiment: Several firms reduced their targets: RBC cut its target to $150 and assigned “sector perform,” while Barclays lowered its target to $115 and Wells Fargo to $101, with both firms maintaining “underweight” ratings. The revisions reflect concerns about broadband attrition, fiber competition and leverage.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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