Estate Counselors LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $34,125,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 285,012 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 72.1% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 288,332 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,267,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $682.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $718.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.64.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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