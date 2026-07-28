Estuary Capital Management LP Invests $20.11 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,370 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $20,107,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 3.4% of Estuary Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,638.40. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.4%

KKR opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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