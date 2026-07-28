Estuary Capital Management LP Makes New $38.61 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262,480 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $38,613,000. Oracle accounts for about 6.5% of Estuary Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

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Oracle Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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