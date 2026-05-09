Ethic Inc. Has $24.50 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,249 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $450.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.39. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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