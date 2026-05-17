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Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 291,179 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management increased its Brookfield stake by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 291,179 more shares and bringing its total holding to 941,818 shares worth about $43.2 million.
  • Several large institutions also boosted their positions, and 61.6% of Brookfield’s stock is now held by institutional investors and hedge funds, signaling broad professional interest in the company.
  • Analysts remain generally bullish: recent price target hikes from Scotia and National Bank Financial helped keep Brookfield at a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with a $56.40 average price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brookfield.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 291,179 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up approximately 4.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Brookfield were worth $43,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,915,000 after buying an additional 31,543,313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield by 8,784.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,747,973 shares of the company's stock worth $860,344,000 after buying an additional 18,536,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,050,624 shares of the company's stock worth $2,985,224,000 after buying an additional 14,200,710 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 81.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,181,348 shares of the company's stock worth $698,237,000 after buying an additional 4,559,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $171,104,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotia increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Down 4.3%

BN stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Key Brookfield News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield this week:

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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