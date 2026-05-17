Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,701 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CNH Industrial worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,217,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,157,000 after buying an additional 672,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,049,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,938,000 after buying an additional 811,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,364,000 after buying an additional 1,072,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,152,000 after buying an additional 1,239,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,077,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,100,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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