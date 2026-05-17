Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,475 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 19,274 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $24,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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