Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,323 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 51,315 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Gentex worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Gentex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Key Stories Impacting Gentex

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Gentex to $1.91 from $1.89 and also increased its Q2 2027 and Q3 2027 forecasts, signaling improving expectations for medium-term earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Gentex to $1.91 from $1.89 and also increased its Q2 2027 and Q3 2027 forecasts, signaling improving expectations for medium-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan recently lifted its price target on Gentex to $28 from $27, suggesting Wall Street sees somewhat better valuation support despite keeping a neutral rating.

JPMorgan recently lifted its price target on Gentex to $28 from $27, suggesting Wall Street sees somewhat better valuation support despite keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Gentex’s last quarterly report beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, which continues to support the investment case. Gentex stock page

Gentex’s last quarterly report beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, which continues to support the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Director Brian Walker sold 5,939 shares for about $136,478 at $22.98 per share, a transaction that may be viewed cautiously by investors but is not, by itself, a major fundamental change. Gentex director sale article

Director Brian Walker sold 5,939 shares for about $136,478 at $22.98 per share, a transaction that may be viewed cautiously by investors but is not, by itself, a major fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Gentex remains a profitable auto supplier with a relatively low valuation and a 2.1% dividend yield, which may help cushion downside. Gentex stock page

Gentex remains a profitable auto supplier with a relatively low valuation and a 2.1% dividend yield, which may help cushion downside. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Q4 2026 EPS to $0.47 from $0.48 and cut Q1 2027 EPS to $0.51 from $0.54, reinforcing some near-term caution around the next few quarters.

Zacks Research trimmed Q4 2026 EPS to $0.47 from $0.48 and cut Q1 2027 EPS to $0.51 from $0.54, reinforcing some near-term caution around the next few quarters. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered its Q4 2027 EPS estimate and reduced FY2027 EPS to $2.13 from $2.17, which may weigh on sentiment for Gentex’s longer-dated growth outlook.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $675.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $649.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex's payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $136,478.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 11,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $296,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,484,561.40. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,826 shares of company stock worth $1,827,507. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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