Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $28.43 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 33,427 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 3.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $28,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 142,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,422,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,906,054.90. This represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:IFF opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Further Reading

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